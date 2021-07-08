Son loses mother on his birthday

NEW DELHI

Kitty would go out of her way to help people, says her sister

Bangalore-based Congress leader Rangarajan Mohan Kumaramangalam (43) landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning after he received the news of his mother Kitty Kumaramangalam’s murder on the night of July 6, which is his birthday.

Wearing a white shirt and a pair of blue jeans, unable to contain tears at Vasant Vihar police station, he was joined by his mother’s family while completing police proceedings and last rites on Wednesday afternoon here.

“It’s too uncanny that late P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam lost his mother on his birthday. The family’s two sons lost their mothers on their birthdays,” said Kitty’s sister Geeta Chadha.

Talking about her sister, Ms. Chadha said she was the sweetest person on the planet. “She was the most helpful person who would go out of her way to help people. She was intolerant to wrongdoing. She was vocal and that was her personality. I am sure she would have put up a fight while they were smothering her because she was a warrior. I haven’t met a person who was more selfless than her,” the sister remembered of Kitty.

It has been learnt that Kitty used to financially help the accused Raju, her washerman, because he wasn’t earning enough during the pandemic.