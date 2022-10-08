Son kills parents in west Delhi’s Fateh Nagar over being denied money

The accused had lost more than ₹7 lakh in share market

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 08, 2022 01:55 IST

:

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his aged parents in west Delhi’s Fateh Nagar over being denied money, officers said on Friday.

The police said that they received a PCR call on October 7 about one Swarnjeet Singh, 65, and his wife Ajinder Kaur, 60, receiving severe injuries and being in critical condition. Initially, both were shifted to the DDU Hospital and Swarnajeet was declared dead at the hospital whereas his wife Ajinder was shifted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in a critical condition.

The accused was subsequently identified as Jasdeep Singh arrested. DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that the accused disclosed he had lost more than ₹7 lakh in share market and was thereafter demanding money from his parents. However, his parents denied him the money and in the wee hours of Friday, around 2 a.m., he attacked them.

The DCP said that Swarnjeet used to run his own business. A case of murder has been lodged, the DCP added.

