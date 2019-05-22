Son held with father’s body pieces in bags

A 22-year-old cafe owner was arrested on Wednesday at Shahdara, Delhi, while trying to dispose bags containing the body parts of his father, whom he had allegedly killed.

The police said Aman Aggarwal killed his father, cut the body into almost 20 pieces and stuffed them into plastic bags. They said the accused and his friend Ayush had been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Sandesh Aggarwal, 48.

During interrogation, Aman allegedly told the police that he killed his father on Monday night in a fit of rage after the two got into an argument.