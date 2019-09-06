Son, grandson nabbed for killing septuagenarian

A 70-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her son and minor grandson over a property dispute in north-east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Atul Thakur said Maya Devi’s eldest son Rajbir and his minor son have been nabbed.

The police said a PCR call was received at 3.30 p.m. regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, they found Devi dead on a charpoy with strangulation marks on her neck.

Served lunch, left home

The victim’s younger daughter-in-law told the police that her daughter had served lunch to the victim at 12 p.m. after which they left the house for some work.

A while later, one of Devi’s grandson, came home and found her lying on the charpoy. After trying to wake her up, when she did not, he informed his mother, the police said.

The family raised suspicion over the eldest son after which he was picked up for questioning and during interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

“Rajbir has a pending civil case of the property against his mother. Devi had disconnected Rajbir’s electricity connection and wanted him to vacate his portion. Hence, Rajbir and his son strangulated her when she was alone at home,” Mr. Thakur said.

The daughter-in-law, however, said when Rajbir asked Devi for his share, she said she will sell the property when she gets the correct amount. The two often fought over the same, the police added.