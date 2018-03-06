Son beats up parents for asking him to quit drinking

A 55-year-old man and his wife were allegedly beaten up by their 25-year-old son after they reprimanded him for coming home drunk.

The man allegedly flew into a rage after his parents asked him to stop drinking, said the police. The incident was reported from north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Saturday. The accused was held after the parents decided to approach the police.

Mahipal, a dairy farmer, said he was in his house when his son Sumit arrived drunk around 11.30 p.m and went straight upstairs.

Shortly afterwards, he heard Sumit abusing and shouting at his mother.

“I went upstairs and saw him abusing my wife. She was scolding him for coming home drunk. Then I told him to stop drinking and creating a ruckus in the house. He then started manhandling my wife,” said the father.

Mahipal said that when he tried to stop Sumit, he punched him in the stomach. “In a fit of rage, he then pushed me down the stairs,” said the victim.

‘He could’ve killed us’

Hearing the commotion, the younger brother of the accused, Rohan, a gym trainer, came to the rescue and handled the situation. “Rohan stopped Sumit and saved us... otherwise Sumit was so drunk, he could have killed us,” the father said, adding that Rohan called the police.

Mahipal was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered that he had suffered several injuries on his body and had fractured a bone below his neck. His wife suffered minor injuries.

Based on Mahipal’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) A. K. Singla said that Sumit was arrested but later released on bail on Monday. “His extended family members bailed him out but he was given a warning,” he said.

Sumit had in June 2015 beaten up a neighbour, and he, along with Mahipal and Rohan, were named in an attempt to murder case. They were convicted and served seven months in jail before securing bail. Mahipal said Sumit had gotten married in 2009 but his wife had left him in 2015 due to his drinking habit.