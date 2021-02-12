‘Some shaming country’s law and order for political gains’

New Delhi

12 February 2021 02:37 IST

The BJP government at the Centre was “fully committed” towards doubling the income of farmers, said the party, adding that some people were engaged in “shaming the country’s law and order” on the pretext of the peasant movement for their political interest.

The comments were made at the Kisan Sammelan, which was organised to discuss the Union Budget among the Capital’s farmers over “doodh jalebi” where the party accused the Oppositionof seeking to make its “politics shine” in the name of the farmers’ movement.

“Even after 70 years of Independence, no one ever thought about the condition of poor farmers living in the villages in the country. Today, in the name of farmers’ movement, some people are trying to make their politics shine by spreading confusion against the Centre,” said Kisan Morcha national president Rajkumar Chahar.

