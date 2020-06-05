Delhi

‘Some pvt. hospitals to be fully turned into COVID-19 facilities’

They are unable to secure 20% beds for such patients: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said private hospitals, which are unable to secure 20% beds for COVID-19 patients and keep the rest for others, will be completely converted to COVID-19 treatment facilities.

In May, the government had ordered all private hospitals with 50 or more beds to set aside 20% of their bed strength for COVID-19 patients.

“There are a few private hospitals that are facing difficulties in reserving beds for COVID-19 patients. Those private hospitals that are facing difficulties in following the mixed system will be completely converted into COVID designated hospitals. They have time till tomorrow,” Mr. Sisodia said in a video address.

He added that the cases are increasing in Delhi and the government’s focus is on saving lives. “Asymptomatic patients do not have to be scared and rush to the hospital. Home isolation is a very good option for patients with no or very mild symptoms,” he added.

“We have to save the lives of people of Delhi. We have to ensure that if anyone in Delhi needs a hospital, then beds will be available to them,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was also present during the address, said the government was ensuring that moderate and severe category people get immediate healthcare.

He added that there were three dedicated private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and three more were declared on Wednesday.

