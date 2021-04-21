Some Delhi hospitals down to 4-5 hours of oxygen

New Delhi

21 April 2021 00:53 IST

Kejriwal appeals to Centre again; orders placed with Union govt., says CMO

Multiple government hospitals in the city said that their oxygen stock will last only for “7-12 hours” and COVID-19 patients will succumb if the situation isn’t addressed on priority basis.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal again sought help from the Central government. “I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen (sic),” he said in a tweet.

Around 10.20 p.m., Health Minister Satyendar Jain, tagging Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet, said oxygen supply in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the second largest Delhi government hospital, may not last beyond 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

A list shared by the AAP government showed that in some hospitals, the oxygen stock will last only for four to five hours.

“We need oxygen very badly. Have enough to last only seven to eight hours,” Dr. D.S. Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, one of the city’s largest private hospitals, told The Hindu. “Around 120 patients in the ICU are heavily dependent on oxygen,” he said.

Supply lines

Dr. Jyoti Mishra, medical superintendent of Aakash Healthcare, another private hospital, said the situation was similar in almost all hospitals. “We do not have oxygen to last more than 12 hours,” he said.

The CM had alleged on Sunday that the oxygen quota of the city has been diverted to other States.

A Ministry of Home Affairs official said on Tuesday that oxygen supply for Delhi was mainly sourced from the neighbouring States, particularly Uttar Pradesh. “We are coordinating with the State governments to ensure that the trucks and vehicles carrying oxygen are not halted or stopped unnecessarily at the borders, but the Delhi government has to place the order,” the official said.

An official working with the CM’s office said that the government has already placed orders with the Central government.