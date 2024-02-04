Solar panels to power trains on Delhi-Meerut RRTS route

February 04, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

Solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of 24 stations on the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has already installed solar panels on sheds of platforms at Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot stations.

The official added that the panels will generate 11 MW of power, producing a bulk of the energy required to run trains on the route.

“The NCRTC aspires to meet 70% of the total energy requirement of the entire Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor through solar energy,” he said.

The official said the reliance on solar power will help cut by 11,500 tonnes annually the emission of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas emitted by coal-based power plants.

He said 1,620 solar panels installed at the Sahibabad station can produce nearly 729 kW of power, while the Duhai Depot station houses a plant that has a total installed capacity of 585 kW.

