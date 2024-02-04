GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Solar panels to power trains on Delhi-Meerut RRTS route

February 04, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of 24 stations on the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has already installed solar panels on sheds of platforms at Sahibabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot stations.

The official added that the panels will generate 11 MW of power, producing a bulk of the energy required to run trains on the route.

“The NCRTC aspires to meet 70% of the total energy requirement of the entire Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor through solar energy,” he said.

The official said the reliance on solar power will help cut by 11,500 tonnes annually the emission of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas emitted by coal-based power plants.

He said 1,620  solar panels installed at the Sahibabad station can produce nearly 729 kW of power, while the Duhai Depot station houses a plant that has a total installed capacity of 585 kW.

Related Topics

Delhi / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.