Pollution norms bite the dust at Central Vista

Dust seen all over Rajpath where the Central Vista Redevelopment Project is underway, in New Delhi on Wednesday | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The issue has been forwarded to the concerned officials: CPWD spokesperson

A five-foot-high heap of soil dumped on the pavement outside the Ministry of External Affairs, debris strewn over pavements in multiple areas, dust from construction sites settling on the roads and being kicked up in the air as vehicles pass by – these were some of the images around the central vista redevelopment project that The Hindu observed.

Most of these are violations of the dust control rules of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that are supposed to be followed at all construction sites, to avoid the dangerous particulate matter (PM) emanating from construction waste causing respiratory ailments to people.

From Mansingh Road towards Akbar Road, heaps of uncovered earth could be seen lying on pavements. Pavements next to green metal sheets, which formed the boundary of the redevelopment work, were broken at many places, exposing the soil. Towards the left, beyond the green metal sheets where work was happening, one could clearly see heaps of soil and demolition waste.

As per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, every waste generator should keep the construction and demolition waste within the premise and ensure that there is no littering of the waste preventing obstruction to traffic, public or drains.

Also, those carrying out such construction are to be held “prima-facie be responsible” for collection, segregation of concrete, soil, and other waste, and for storage of construction and demolition waste generated, as per rules.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), under which the redevelopment work is happening, said he has forwarded the issue to the officials concerned.

At the intersection of Janpath and Rajpath, grey-colour construction sand was dumped on the pavement without it being covered.

As per the CPCB guidelines for dust control issued in November 2017, based on the 2016 rules, sheets made of plastic, tarpaulin etc. should be used to cover construction material that is easily airborne and also for the debris that is dumped at temporary storage sites.

The CPCB had in its 2017 guidelines identified, along with photos, problems similar to the ones seen around central vista redevelopment.

Where the buck stops

After seeing photos from the area, Polash Mukerjee, Lead for Air pollution at the India programme of the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group, said that it “appears to be a clear violation” of rules.

“Compliance with dust pollution rules has increased in the past four to five years in Delhi-NCR, but it’s still not 100%. In this case, it is less maybe because it’s a high-level project,” he said.

Mr. Mukerjee said that in many countries abroad, the onus of proving that you are following pollution control norms at construction sites is on the contractor or the project owner, but in India it lies on the government.

Giving examples of best practices followed by other countries, Mr. Mukherjee added, “In California, the contractor has to install localised air pollution monitoring sensors at the construction site to measure pollution levels. This helps to keep a check on dust pollution.”