Soggy, messy homecoming for residents of north Delhi’s Civil Lines

July 19, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

After floodwaters wreaked havoc on their homes on July 13, many residents of the upscale Civil Lines were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Those from Bela Road and Sri Ram Road, which were the worst-hit parts of the north Delhi locality, returned to their homes on Monday only to find soaked belongings, silted-up rooms and the looming threat of waterborne diseases. The showers on Tuesday afternoon made matters worse, as some service roads were waterlogged and a manhole was backflowing.

On the ground floor of his Bela Road residence where his office is located, Sudhir Sangal, a Delhi High Court advocate, said the floodwaters ruined all the records and files of his clients.

“There was about 4-5-feet deep water. Even after it receded, there was knee-deep silt, mud and all sorts of garbage lying around. We opted for manual cleaning instead of flushing them down the house drain as it would have choked,” he told The Hindu.

For the past few days, Mr. Sangal and his family had taken shelter at a friend’s house on the nearby Underhill Road. He has returned with his wife and children, but sent his 94-year-old father, also an advocate, to his sister’s place at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram. “I can’t risk getting him here unless the slippery roads get cleaned and the threat of diseases is over.”

Ashish Rohatgi, a doctor in the area, said the authorities should clear the silt and mud from the area and undertake fumigation to prevent diseases from spreading. “They did not help us pump out water from our homes or the road. They should at least clean the roads and spray insecticide,” he added.

Satender Prasad, the caretaker of one of the houses, was clearing out the silt and said another bout of rain might flood the area. “We cleared the silt our own hands, but this road is still waterlogged. Our hardwork will be in vain if it rains again.”

Mr. Prasad added that electricians were busy in many houses, checking for any faults or repairing broken connections.

Nitin Kumar Goel, president, Civil Lines RWA, said that the silt and waterlogged roads have made many homes inaccessible.

“Accessibility is the biggest problem right now. We are in touch with the authorities to get the roads cleaned at the earliest,” he added.