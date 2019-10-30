Software engineer, his friend injured in road accident

A software engineer and his friend were injured after two men on a motorcycle allegedly chased them on Golf Course Road and kicked them off their two-wheeler on Monday morning.

The police said the incident took place when Mohammad Ansari and his friend Amitesh Kumar, a guard at a hospital in Delhi, were emerging out of the Genpact Underpass on Golf Course Road at 4.30 a.m.

Ansari from Sector 56 was his way to Sikanderpur metro station to drop Amitesh when two men with their faces covered chased the duo and tried to stop them. When Ansari did not stop, one of the accused kicked his motorcycle down.

“I lost control and we both fell down. I hit my head against the central verge and passed out. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in the hospital,” said Ansari. He claimed that the man riding the motorcycle also carried a gun and had pointed it towards him.

Mr. Ansari has suffered a fracture in the collar bone while his friend also sustained injuries. Amitesh had come to visit Ansari on the occasion of Diwali.

The police have registered a case of rash driving and causing hurt.