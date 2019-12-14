Delhi

Society too needs to do its bit to ensure women’s safety, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Deputy Manish Sisodia at a press conference in the city on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Deputy Manish Sisodia at a press conference in the city on Friday.  

more-in

Schools told to hold discussions on matter, boys to take oaths

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the government was doing its best to ensure the safety of women but the society too needs to play its role — initiate a conversation about the matter at home.

Mr. Kejriwal said in all the city schools and universities, the boys will take an oath to respect women.

‘Talk to men’

Also, the girl students will be encouraged to talk to their brothers at home about the same, he added. All government schools have also been instructed to hold discussions on women's safety. Mr. Kejriwal said: “We will continue to install CCTVs, streetlights and appoint bus marshals to improve the law and order system. But society also needs to do its part. We have to convince the men in our family that if they do anything wrong with any woman, they will face a boycott from family first.”

The Chief Minister added that crimes against women will stop only if every mother talks to her sons and every sister to their brothers about the issue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 2:16:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/society-too-needs-to-do-its-bit-to-ensure-womens-safety-says-kejriwal/article30301477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY