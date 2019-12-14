Society too needs to do its bit to ensure women’s safety, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the government was doing its best to ensure the safety of women but the society too needs to play its role — initiate a conversation about the matter at home.

Mr. Kejriwal said in all the city schools and universities, the boys will take an oath to respect women.

‘Talk to men’

Also, the girl students will be encouraged to talk to their brothers at home about the same, he added. All government schools have also been instructed to hold discussions on women's safety. Mr. Kejriwal said: “We will continue to install CCTVs, streetlights and appoint bus marshals to improve the law and order system. But society also needs to do its part. We have to convince the men in our family that if they do anything wrong with any woman, they will face a boycott from family first.”

The Chief Minister added that crimes against women will stop only if every mother talks to her sons and every sister to their brothers about the issue.