Society set up to provide legal aid at nominal fee to Delhi High Court litigants

New Delhi

10 October 2021 12:19 IST

The objective is to provide legal aid to the litigants who are not eligible for legal aid under Legal Services Authorities Act 1987, yet need legal aid due to their modest means.

A legal aid society has been set up to provide legal assistance at a nominal fee to the litigants of the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia, member of the governing body, said the objective of the society is to provide paid legal aid at a nominal fee to the litigants in the Delhi High Court, within the income group of ₹60,000 per month or ₹7.5 lakh per annum. Chief Justice D.N. Patel inaugurated the office of the High Court of Delhi (Middle Income Group) Legal Aid Society last month.

The governing body of the society comprises 12 members including patron-in-chief, Justice Patel and President, Justice Vipin Sanghi.

Advertising

Advertising

A statement by the society said the objective is to provide legal aid to the litigants who are not eligible for legal aid under Legal Services Authorities Act 1987, yet need legal aid due to their modest means and that the services include court appearances, drafting, opinions and conveyancing.

For availing the services of the society, a litigant shall pay a fixed fee which ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 for the entire matter.

The society has been formed pursuant to a direction of the Supreme Court for creation of societies in each High Court across the country.