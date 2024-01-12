Society needs to know that man’s chromosomes decide child’s gender: HC

January 12, 2024 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has observed that parents who give their daughter-in-law a hard time for not being able to fulfil their desire of “preserving their family tree” need to be educated that it is their son and not his wife whose chromosomes will decide the child’s gender.

The court made the remarks while dealing with a case of dowry death of a woman after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry and giving birth to two daughters.

The court also denied bail to the husband in the dowry death case. The allegations against the accused were that he along with his family members used to torture his wife for dowry, leading to her suicide.

“The persistent prevalence of regressive mindsets and instances exemplified by cases involving insatiable demands for dowry underscores a broader societal concern. It highlights the challenges faced by married women, whose intrinsic value and dignity should not be contingent upon their parents’ ability to meet the insatiable financial demands from their in-laws,” Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said.

Justice Sharma said it is disturbing to witness a scenario where parents wish for the well-being of their daughter and her comfort after she leaves her paternal house and tries to settle in the matrimonial home but instead of providing her love and support, the new bride is met with unrelenting greed and harassment from in-laws family.

The judge said the trauma is multiplied and becomes lifelong when the victim of a dowry-related offence gives up her life due to constant torture and harassment, especially when the two daughters she has given birth to and loved also become a ground to harass and traumatise her as if she is solely responsible for the child’s gender.

“Surprisingly, the genetic science in this regard is ignored, according to which, the genetic determination of gender of the unborn child when the child is conceived involves the combination of X and Y chromosomes, with females possessing two X chromosomes (XX) and males having one X and one Y chromosome (XY),” the judge said.

“According to Encyclopedia Britannica, the outcome of fertilisation depends on whether an unfertilised egg fuses with a sperm carrying an X or Y chromosome, resulting in the birth of a girl or boy, respectively,” the court said.

Justice Sharma said the court is constrained to observe that such people need to be educated that it is their son and not their daughter-in-law whose chromosomes through the union of a married couple will decide the gender of their child.

“Even if this judgment becomes the birthplace of such enlightenment, it will go a long way to change the mindsets of perpetrators of such crimes and save lives of innocent married women, by using principles of science through principles of law,” she said.