HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social worker from Bastar wins Rohini Nayyar Prize

Deenanath Rajput was felicitated for helping change the lives of tribal women in Chhattisgarh

November 01, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh (left) presenting the award to Deenanath Rajput.

Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh (left) presenting the award to Deenanath Rajput. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Recognising his efforts in changing the lives of over 6,000 tribal women in Chhattishgarh by establishing a farmers producers organisation (FPO), engineer-turned-social worker Deenanath Rajput was awarded the Rohini Nayyar Prize for Outstanding Contribution to Rural Development at an event here on Tuesday.

He received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, a trophy, and a citation from the chief guest N.K. Singh, Chairman of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

Mr. Rajput, 33, set up the FPO in 2018 with an initial membership of 337 women from Jagdalpur in Bastar, a district known to be a hub of Naxalite activities. Since then, the FPO has more than 6,000 members across four districts. It helps women farmers by providing them with agricultural extension services, building cold storage infrastructure, connecting them with national and international markets for their products, and helping them diversify into higher value-added products and services.

This is the second edition of the Rohini Nayyar Prize, which was instituted in the memory of the eponymous economist and administrator who passed away in 2021.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajput said, “The prize has given us a platform and the financial support will only strengthen our future endeavours.”

Related Topics

Delhi / award and prize / tribals / Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.