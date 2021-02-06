Social media push for electric vehicles

New Delhi

06 February 2021 23:53 IST

Accounts to inform, motivate, and encourage Delhiites

The Delhi government has started various social media handles for its Switch Delhi campaign, which was launched earlier this week by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Social media outreach is one of the major components of the eight-week mass awareness campaign to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) in Delhi. The aim is to inform, motivate, and encourage Delhiites to accelerate the adoption of EVs .

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi will be leading the social media outreach of the campaign. According to government officials, the handles will be used to sensitise Delhiites on the need to switch to Electric Vehicles, the environmental and financial benefits as well as the benefits that can be availed by consumers under Delhi’s Electric Vehicle policy.

The social media handles will be used as a medium to directly connect with the public, addressing grievances of people trying to claim subsidies or any other issues they have in buying EVs.