Social media influencer Bobby Kataria arrested by Delhi Police

He was later released on bail by a local court on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 30, 2022 01:01 IST

Bobby Kataria

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested social media influencer Bobby Kataria for smoking inside an airplane in January this year.

He was later released on bail by a local court on Wednesday, the officers said.

DCP (IGI) Tanu Sharma said Mr. Kataria had joined the investigation in the case on Tuesday but when he was interrogated, he appeared evasive and non-cooperative and was subsequently arrested.

The accused was presented before a court and remanded to judicial custody, following which he filed a bail application and he was granted bail.

In January this year, a video of Mr. Kataria smoking inside an airplane cabin at the IGI Airport went viral on social media in connection with which the police had filed an FIR against him.

A lookout circular was later issued against him. He later, however, clarified in a video clip that the act was part of his biopic that he was shooting inside the airplane.

