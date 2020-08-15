Social distancing takes precedence on I-Day

Only 100 VVIPs allowed to sit on the ramparts of Red Fort

Amid multilayered security and mandatory adherence to social distancing guidelines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of Red Fort.

However, unlike previous Independence Day celebrations, during which he used to break security protocols and meet schoolchildren, Mr. Modi this time waved his hand towards COVID-19 warriors and NCC cadets from inside the car while leaving Red Fort in his cavalcade.

Following strict social distancing norms and avoiding the gathering of crowds, entry to Red Fort was only by invitation. Only 100 VVIPs were allowed to sit on the ramparts. The remaining VVIPs and diplomats were accommodated on the right side of the fort. The left side of the fort was reserved for corona warriors and NCC cadets.

The chairs for guests were placed five feet apart and security personnel deployed inside the enclosure were instructed to ensure guests maintained social distancing and wore masks. A kit that contained a white towel, water bottle, hand gloves, sanitiser and mask was kept on each chair for the guests.

Thermal screening

The guests, mainly VVIPs and senior defence officers, were allowed entry only after thermal screening and hand sanitisation at entry point. The event was restricted for the general public.

To meet any emergency situation or in case any guest had COVID-19 symptoms, four medical booths were set up around the premises.

A senior police officer said the venue was sanitised early in the morning and all security personnel were briefed to maintain a high level of hygiene while dealing with guests. The security personnel at frisking points were instructed not to touch the guests and an extended handheld metal detector was used to avoid close contact.

The members of the guard of honour had been put under quarantine ahead of the celebrations.

A senior police officer said that Delhi Police had made multilayered arrangements in connection with the celebrations. All agencies worked in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs.

SWAT teams and Parakram vans had been strategically stationed. Delhi’s borders were also sealed.