Social distancing norms not being followed at screening centres: BJP

Social distancing norms are being violated at government-run COVID-19 screening centres, the BJP alleged on Tuesday.

Reacting to a video of a screening center at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Khajuri Khas exhibiting that social distancing norms were not being adhered to, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said improper arrangements were in place across such facilities in the city.

“In reality, it is to force poor labourers to migrate from Delhi after medical examination why they are being gathered at various screening centers run by the Kejriwal government without proper arrangements,” he alleged. He also alleged that the Kejriwal government that it is not serious about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Delhi.