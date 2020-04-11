Social distancing is slowly becoming the new normal

Almost three weeks into the lockdown, grocery shop owners and others who sell essential commodities said people have been following norms of social distancing, while their customers complained that the MRPs of commodities have gone up.

In south Delhi, customers lining up outside grocery stores said that social distancing had now become a “part of life” and was being followed by all.

South Delhi resident Kanishk Sharma said, “By now people are well aware of the fact that social distancing needs to be maintained. In the first few days the shopkeepers were having to ask customers to maintain distance. But now its become a part of life and a matter of habit.”

Grocery store owners said that panic buying which the city witnessed when the lockdown was announced last month had reduced.

“Initially, people were buying essentials in large quantities fearing that the stock would run out. However, now they are buying items in limited quantities, enough to last them a couple of days, so that they are not required to visit the market every day,” said Subir Pramanik, who works at a south Delhi grocery store.

In west Delhi, the owner of a bakery selling bread and other essential edibles, identified as Niranjan Kumar, said that people maintain distance irrespective of whether circles are marked or not.

Residents of Rajouri Garden said that they don’t face any problem while buying essentials items, but complained of increase in price. “On local items, if not branded, the MRP is increasing every few days. Bread from the bakery, which cost us ₹40 a loaf, now costs ₹55,” said Ujjwal Bhatia, a resident.

“One or the other thing keeps going out of stock and is available at only one or two stores at a certain point of time which leads to queues,” said Prerna Singh, another resident.