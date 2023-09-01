HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social activists demand repatriation of children stuck in foreign foster care

September 01, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - New Delhi 

Garvita Shah
Social activists expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Indian parents separated from their children by child welfare agencies

Social activists expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Indian parents separated from their children by child welfare agencies | Photo Credit: Yogesh

Social activists held a protest at the Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, demanding the repatriation of the Indian children stuck in foreign foster care.

They expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Indian parents separated from their children by child welfare agencies.

The protest was prompted by the death of Priyadarshini Patil, who was found dead last week in Karnataka. She was allegedly upset as the Australian authorities separated her from her teenage children two years ago. Lawyer Suranya Aiyar said parents are being prevented from protecting their children and criticised the unchecked power of foreign child welfare agencies. Indian parents abroad often face negative assessments about their parenting, leading to unfair treatment, the lawyer said. Dhara Shah, a mother whose daughter is stuck in a German foster care, shared her grief during the protest, saying, “I understand Priyadarshini’s pain because it’s devastating when someone unjustly takes away your child. We must not let her sacrifice go waste.”

Social activist Avnish Jain highlighted six similar cases where Indian parents fought for the custody of their children. Jain blamed cultural differences and accused the agencies of using baseless reasons to inculpate Indian parents. Activist John Dayal added, “Labelling these issues as cultural differences is merely a polite way to disguise their racism. The Indian foreign department should establish a dedicated cell to devise protocols for handling such unfair cases.”

Related Topics

Delhi / parent and child

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.