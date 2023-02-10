‘Snooping’ row: Sisodia breaks silence, BJP steps up attack 

February 10, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Breaking his silence on allegations of “snooping on political opponents through a specially designed feedback unit”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said if “big people” are scared of him, it means he is now on a par with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The BJP has brought in new allegations against me that I have been involved in snooping on them since 2015. If such big people, whose existence is dependent on using the CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation], ED [Enforcement Directorate] and Pegasus [spyware] to conspire against Opposition leaders, are scared of me, it seems that I have also become equal to Modi,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

A political controversy erupted on Wednesday after Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena gave his nod to the CBI to file a case against Mr. Sisodia for allegedly steering a ‘feedback unit’ (FBU) set up by the AAP government under the Vigilance Department after coming to power in 2015, a charge denied by the Delhi government. The unit reportedly started functioning from 2016.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI reportedly on a complaint of an officer of the Directorate of Vigilance of the Delhi government in 2016 found that the FBU indulged in gathering political intelligence, according to a note by the Lieutenant-Governor recommending the CBI probe.

The BJP, meanwhile, continued to attack AAP over “snooping” by the FBU.

BJP protests

Members of the Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday staged a protest near the Secretariat and sought the arrests of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia don’t deserve a place at the Secretariat, but should be “in Tihar jail”.

“During the government of the then PM Chandra Shekhar, it was accused by the Congress that the government was spying on [former PM] Rajiv Gandhi’s family and Chandra Shekhar’s government fell but today Delhi CM and Deputy CM are not ready to resign after [the] exposure. Kejriwal is in a frenzy calling the allegations false,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Mr. Kejriwal does not tolerate any kind of opposition from anyone, including political rivals, bureaucrats, or even a comment on his government by the judiciary. “Kejriwal believes in suppressing and maligning [his] opponents,” he said.

Alleging that the FBU is the biggest proof of “dictatorial misuse of absolute majority by Kejriwal”, Mr. Sachdeva said that the CM should take responsibility of the “espionage scandal” and resign.