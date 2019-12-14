Delhi

Snatchers target DRDO chairman’s daughter

Police claim to have recovered jewellery worth ₹10 lakh

The daughter of Defence Research and Development Organisation chairman (DRDO) was on Thursday targeted by two snatchers at New Delhi railway station, the police said.

The accused was arrested within five hours, they said, claiming that all valuables and jewellery worth ₹10 lakh have been recovered. DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said they received a complaint from G. Snigdha, daughter of G. Satheesh Reddy, that while she was travelling in Kerala express from Gwalior to New Delhi on Thursday at 4 p.m., two men snatched her purse and jumped off the running train near Nizamuddin railway station.

A team was then formed comprising officers from Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police. Mr. Singh said the complainant had taken a photo of the area where the accused had jumped off the train, which helped them in the probe. The criminals were spotted at Mathura railway station. After a few raids, one accused, Pawan, was nabbed. “The other will be arrested soon,” added Mr. Singh.

