Snake found at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI

30 September 2021 01:22 IST

A two-feet-long wolf snake was found in a restroom of Rashtrapati Bhavan and was rescued by the animal rescue NGO Wildlife SOS.

The NGO said it is under observation at its transit facility before being released into its natural habitat.

The NGO said there have been incidents of many snakes coming out of their burrows in search of prey and shelter due to the monsoon. A six-foot-long cobra was rescued from the Dudhiya Bhairav Mandir recently and another Common Sand Boa was rescued from Mount Kailash Park, Nehru Place.

Advertising

Advertising

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: “Monsoon in Delhi always sees a rise in snake sightings. Last year, we rescued a Cobra from a security cabin at Rashtrapati Bhavan around the same time. The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit is thoroughly trained in carrying out snake rescue operations keeping in mind public safety and safety of the animal.”