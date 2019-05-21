Delhi

Snag hits Yellow Line; services between Gurugram and Delhi disrupted

Delhi Metro | File photo  

A technical snag on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line disrupted services on the corridor with train movement being withdrawn between the Qutub Minar and Sultanpur stations.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said, “Due to an issue at Chattarpur, train services will be run in loops temporarily between Huda City Centre and Sultanpur and between Samaypur Badli and Qutub Minar.”

The Yellow Line which runs from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre is the Capital’s link to Gurugram via the metro network.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacted on Twitter and said, “I have asked transport minister to seek a detailed report and direct Delhi Metro to fix responsibility.”

With officials at the spot rectifying the issue, the DMRC post noon said that the train movement has been “partially normalised” between Qutub Minar and Chattarpur. “Single line is operational at the moment,” it said.

Meanwhile, the DMRC  also operated feeder buses between Sultanpur and Qutub Minar stations, to facilitate passengers travelling on the line, the official added.

