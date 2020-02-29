S.N. Shrivastava named acting Delhi Police chief

New Delhi

The 1985-batch IPS officer will take charge from March 1

Senior IPS officer S.N. Shrivastava has been given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from March 1 and until “further orders”, an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read.

Mr. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer of Arunachal-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was recalled from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) last week when several parts of north-east Delhi witnessed violence that has so far left 42 people dead. He was on Central deputation to CRPF. Amulya Patnaik, the present Delhi Police Commissioner, is set to retire on February 29. He was given a month’s extension in January by the Election Commission in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8.

It was not clear why the MHA did not make a full-time appointment to the top police post even though it was known that Mr. Patnaik would retire on Saturday.

As Delhi is a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly, Delhi Police works and functions under the MHA.

Led Special Cell in past

Mr. Shrivastava led the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the past when several members of the terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen were arrested.