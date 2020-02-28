S.N. Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi

28 February 2020

The 1985-batch IPS officer was recalled from CRPF last week

Senior IPS officer S.N. Shrivastava has been given additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from March 1 and until “further orders,” an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Mr. Shrivastava, a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Arunachal-Goa-Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was recalled from CRPF last week when several parts of northeast Delhi witnessed communal riots that have so far left 39 people dead. He was on Central deputation to CRPF.

Amulya Patnaik, the present CP, Delhi is set to retire on February 29. He was given a month’s extension in January by the Election Commission in the wake of the Delhi Assembly polls on February 8.

It was not clear why the MHA did not make a full-time appointment to the top police post even though it was known that Mr. Patnaik would retire on Saturday.

As Delhi is a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly, the Delhi Police works and functions under the MHA.