Smriti Irani aide shot dead in Amethi village

A former pradhan considered close to newly elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead by unidentified assailants, the police said on Sunday.

Surendra Singh, the former pradhan of Bisauli village, had actively campaigned for Ms. Irani.

His family members have alleged that the murder could be a fallout of political rivalry in the context of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Singh was shot dead while he was sleeping in the courtyard of his residence on Saturday night, the police said. His son Abhay Pratap Singh said he was shot in the head. The victim was rushed to Jais but as there was no doctor to attend to him, he was taken to Rae Bareli from where he was referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow where he was declared dead.

Abhay Pratap said his father was “fearless” and suspects that “some Congress supporters, unruly elements” did not like him celebrating BJP’s victory. “They had a grudge,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh said so far seven persons have been detained and important clues have been gathered through electronic surveillance.

Ms. Irani flew down to Lucknow after which she drove down to Amethi to meet the family of the victim. She attended the funeral procession and even lent a shoulder.