Smokers’ woes: some cut down on cigarettes, others turn to bidis

Some have been forced to cut back on their smoking, others have had to switch to bidis, the poor Indian’s smoke. And, it’s not easy to lay hands on what is an “essential commodity” for some. Some are willing to pay a premium to lay their hands on a packet of cigarettes.

“It’s good in a way; we are smoking less. But the way it has been done is just promoting black marketing. I started asking my roommate for help after I finished my own pack which I bought for ₹50 extra,” his roommate Ojas Khari (name changed) said.

Omkar Nagar, a resident of Beta I, complained he had no problems reacquainting himself with bidis but his decision has brought with it its own issues. “I started with bidis when growing up in my village nearby. Then I switched to e-cigarettes but these were recently banned. I was smoking those light, narrow kinds before the lockdown. I’ve tried everywhere but can’t find them so it is back to bidis for me.”

Promila Sarkar (name changed), who lives in one of the prominent sectors in Noida that has been sealed, said she had to recently undertake what would normally seem like a “dubious transaction.”

“My husband hurriedly called and asked me to go to the local market to shop for essentials as a packet for both of us was being arranged. I bought a few odds and ends and found a person waiting for me outside the store. He slipped the packet in my grocery bag; my husband later paid him via an mobile app. It was odd. Why should it come to this?” she asked.

Whether or not he chose to smoke, Kishore Gupta (name changed), a resident of a prominent housing society in Noida said, was personal one and he was exercising it around half a cigarette at a time.

“This is not a decision that the government will make for me. I can’t understand why cigarettes have been left in the grey area. I’m smoking half a cigarette every time I smoke. A store, which is part of a major chain, used to sell cigarettes in my society before the lockdown. The other day, policemen came and threatened to shut the store if they retailed cigarettes. They didn’t have any order or anything. All this is just bizarre,” he complained.