DelhiNew Delhi 20 March 2021 09:17 IST
Smoke detected in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express
Updated: 20 March 2021 09:17 IST
The train departed for its destination after the affected coach was detached.
Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.
All passengers on board are safe, railways said.
The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 a.m. and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said.
The train departed for its destination at 8:20 a.m. after the affected coach was detached, they said.
