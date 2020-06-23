SMDC to look into PPE dumping near crematorium

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits used by those disposing bodies and of the deceased’s relatives, which are found dumped near the Lodhi Road crematorium, the site of COVID-19 funerals, were being looked into, a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation official said on Monday.

Kits, gloves and masks were found strewn around the crematorium, which is run by a private organisation the official informed. He added that the responsibility to collect and transport municipal waste to the nearest collection point is the responsibility of the organisation. “However, as a special case, during the pandemic, the SDMC is also assisting the agency in clearing the garbage and waste,” the official said.

After the issue came to light, the municipal corporation began enquiring into the lapses, the official said. Calls to the crematorium regarding the issue went unanswered.