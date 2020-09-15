Slum dwellers should be shifted to 52,000 vacant houses: BJP

New Delhi

15 September 2020 23:02 IST

Party says AAP govt. has not built a single house for them

Residents of slums near railway tracks should be shifted to 52,000 vacant houses available with the Delhi government within two months as these houses have been built for them in the first place, the BJP Opposition said here on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the Delhi government that they should be immediately shifted to houses lying vacant with all civic amenities such as electricity, water, schools, dispensaries, parks and roads within two months.

Past promise

“In 2019, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government has built 65,000 houses for slum dwellers but the fact is that the Delhi government has not built any,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged. “When Kejriwal says that he is the son of slum dwellers why has he not built permanent houses for them till now? Why has there been no survey or a tender for this purpose?” he asked. While the Delhi government had, allegedly, deprived the people of Delhi from the benefits of the PMAY and Ayushman Bharat schemes, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which comes under the Central government, has started the survey work for 192 slum colonies on its land.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta alleged that the Delhi government had called a one-day Special Session of the Assembly “just for formality” and “justice was not done” regarding subjects related to public good.

“In 2013, the Delhi government had received ₹68,000 per person from the 5,173 slum dwellers living in JJ clusters for houses, which was a total of ₹39.40 crore. Slum dwellers are paying the interest of that loan till date but the Delhi government did not give them a single house,” he alleged.