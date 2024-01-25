Slum dwellers likely to get over 3,000 flats by March; L-G reviews housing projects

January 25, 2024 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

More than 3,000 flats are likely to be allotted to slum dwellers over the next two months as part of a rehabilitation programme taken up in public-private partnership by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under the Centre’s affordable housing scheme, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement came a day after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena reviewed the progress on the development works being implemented by the DDA at a cost of ₹4,500 crore.

These included three projects for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers in Jailorwala Bagh, Kathputli Colony, and Karkardooma, read the statement by the housing authority.

The projects were initiated under the Centre’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), under which affordable houses are provided to lower and middle-income groups.

A total of 1,675 families will be allotted flats in Jailorwala Bagh by the first week of March. The project has been completed at a cost of ₹421 crore.

Similarly, around 1,400 flats will be made available to slum dwellers in Kathputli Colony by March.

The flats constructed under the Karkardooma Transit-Oriented Development Project will be ready by next month.

The statement said 498 flats will be allotted to the beneficiaries. The cost of the entire project is ₹1,168 crore.

During the review meeting, Mr. Saxena also expressed satisfaction over the status of the installation of various artefacts, including a grand Nandi statue at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka.

Action against firm

However, he expressed concern over the delay in the development of ‘Vaishnavi’ — a nursery-cum-garden-cum-recreational space — at Ashok Vihar in north Delhi.

The fate of ‘Vaishnavi’ has been hanging in the balance for over a year due to the non-performance of the contractor, the statement said.

The L-G had directed that the contract be revoked and the firm be blacklisted. He asked officials to float a fresh tender.