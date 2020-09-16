‘Slum dwellers along railway tracks can be rehabilitated in 40,000 flats’

New Delhi

16 September 2020

Jain writes to Goyal, offers cooperation in relocation process

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday wrote to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and said that 48,000 shanties along Delhi railway tracks can be rehabilitated in 40,000 flats, which are in the city, and offered full cooperation for their rehabilitation.

“The Delhi government also has more than 40,000 flats, out of which some are ready and some will be ready soon. These flats can also be used if needed, and the Delhi government had also written a letter to the railways last week in this regard. But these flats are located on the outskirts of Delhi. These flats can be given to slum dwellers who live in areas that do not have vacant land around and who cannot be provided houses under ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan’ policy,” Mr. Jain wrote.

“I am very happy that the Central government lawyer said in the Supreme Court that the Delhi government, the Centre, and the railways will prepare a plan in this regard. On behalf of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government, I assure full support and cooperation in our efforts to provide shelter to the poor people,” he added.

Mr. Jain said that a detailed plan has to be created to find out where every slum is to be built. “We will cooperate fully with you in formulating these policies, and the Delhi government can make these plans and give it to you if you need it,” the letter read.

He said that they must now find land around every slum area where pucca houses can be built for the slum dwellers. “It will require the cooperation of all government agencies. The support of the agency to which the land belongs to will also be required,” he said.