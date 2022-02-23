Sludge treatment facility at all sewage plants in 2 yrs: Water Minister

Staff Reporter February 23, 2022 01:08 IST

‘All STPs will have an independent sludge treatment plant so that there is no dependency on MCD in the future’

Sludge treatment facilities will be set up at all 35 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city within two years, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. “The Delhi government is constructing a sludge treatment plant at its Kondli-based sewage treatment plant with a capacity to treat 200 tons of sludge per day. The new sludge treatment plant will be established within the premises of the existing Kondli facility in east Delhi where four STPs are already functional,” Mr. Jain said. The Minister said that the DJB had earlier established a pilot STP with a treatment capacity of 1 ton per day at Okhla, which was successful. “The DJB is producing 700-800 tons of sludge from STPs on a daily basis, which will be treated using modern technology and converted to a resource. Within two years, all STPs in Delhi will have an independent sludge treatment plant so that there is no dependency on MCD in the future,” he added. Sludge is the residue that accumulates in sewage treatment plants and sludge handling is a major issue the government is facing, according to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Sewage sludge is a solid, semisolid, or slurry residual material that is produced as a by-product of sewage treatment processes.



