Slow movement of trains in section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line

The movement of metro trains between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place stations was affected due to a technical snag on Monday, the DMRC said, advising the people to keep extra time for commuting.
The snag has slowed down the movement of trains since morning between these two stations on the Blue Line, which connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City/ Vaishali.
“Slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had tweeted in the morning.
Six hours later, the DMRC said the movement will remained affected through the day.
“Trains will continue to run with slow speed from Karol Bagh to Rajendra Place as maintenance is needed for track in this section, which will be carried out after service hours. We regret the inconvenience caused. Please allow for extra time in your commute,” the DMRC said in another tweet.
