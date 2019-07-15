Slots empty at most multilevel parking lots in city

Even as the authorities plan to open 20 more multilevel parking lots across Delhi to fix parking woes, a scrutiny of some of the existing facilities reveal that most of them are operating below capacity.

These multicrore facilities, even with their advantages such as security and better utilisation of space, have found few takers with shoppers and market associations citing high fares, and complaining that the process of parking is not user friendly and time consuming.

Hauz Khas

The multilevel parking lot at Hauz Khas, which was completed in 2015, has a capacity to hold 300 vehicles. “But on average the facility hosts just 100 cars per day,” said a supervisor. Most prefer the surface parking lot running parallel to the facility as it is ‘less of a hassle’.

Abhay Prasad, a regular visitor to the area, said he does not use the facility as it is not user friendly: “It is more convenient to park along the road”. Another shopper said: “The facility does not feel secure, which is why I prefer the surface parking where an attendant is always on the lookout.”

Kalkaji

The three-floor facility in Kalkaji can hold up to 385 cars but receives an average of just 50-60 cars a day. The facility was aimed at reducing congestion at Krishna Market.

Vineet Malik, owner of a local bakery shop, said: “There is frequent jam in the area due to parked motorcycles of food delivery boys. Countless complaints have been filed but no action has been taken.” He added that the problem would be partially resolved if car owners used the multilevel parking facility.

When asked why the facility was not being used, a shopkeeper said: “I park my car in the lane behind our shop as there is space and it is free.” Parking at the facility costs ₹20 per hour.

Sarojini Nagar Market

The Capital’s first-ever automated multilevel car park in Sarojni Nagar Market hosts around 500 cars per day. Unveiled in 2011, the facility has eight floors and can hold up to 824 cars.

The ground and first floor of the facility is being used for retail purposes.

A supervisor at the site said that the multilevel parking facility is not sufficient for the high footfall area.

Harnoor Kaur, a shopper waiting to park her car in the surface parking lot, said: “The [multilevel parking] facility charges a bit more compared to the surface parking and it takes more time to park the car.” The facility charges ₹14 per hour.

More facilities

The Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on July 3 approved the construction of a multilevel parking lot on Bank street, Karol Bagh. It is expected to be completed by 2021. The 12-floor lot will have a capacity of over 500 cars. Two floors will be used for commercial purposes.

An eight-floor multilevel parking lot is being built in Gandhi Maidan near Chandni Chowk. It is expected to have a capacity of 2,400 vehicles.

Sanjay Bhargava, member of the Chandni Chowk Traders’ Association, said the facility will benefit everyone, including shoppers and tourists visiting the Walled City.

The authorities say that the work will be completed by December 2020, added Mr. Bhargava.

Street parking

The city government, in its draft policy: ‘Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules 2019’, has envisioned 20 more multilevel parking lots, which can hold up to 12,000 cars.

Besides the multilevel parking lots, the Delhi government is also considering discouraging street parking by hiking rates for such facilities.