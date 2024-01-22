Slight relief from winter chill in Delhi, but train and flight operations delayed due to low visibility

January 22, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

The winter chill abated slightly in Delhi on Monday, with the minimum temperature climbing to 6.1 degrees Celsius from 4.8 degrees the previous day, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was a notch below normal, it added.

The Met office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. There is a possibility of the skies turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon or the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

According to official Indian Railways data, 23 Delhi-bound trains were running late due to dense fog that enveloped parts of northern India.

Fog disrupts air, train services

Several flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday due to low visibility amidst fog. Simultaneously, several trains bound for the national capital were running behind schedule.

Visibility may likely reduce in moderate fog and then improve with shallow fog, the India Meterological Department said.

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated places in Delhi tonight and on January 25, the IMD forecast said.