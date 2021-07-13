Sky gazers in for a celestial treat today

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 00:33 IST

Mars, Venus and Moon are set to line up for a triple conjunction

Sky gazers are in for a celestial treat as mars, venus and the moon are set to line up for a “triple conjunction” that can be viewed with the naked eye today.

Nehru Planetarium will be organising a talk on its YouTube channel starting at 6.30 p.m.on Tuesday for students and space enthusiasts to join a discussion and understand the science behind this phenomenon.

The planetarium said that earth’s neighbours’s will appear as a line of sight illusion since the planets are millions of miles apart, but they will seem to be close together for a few nights.

“This rare celestial treat will give a chance to all sky gazers to watch these planets with naked eyes after the sunset in the western sky. Mars and venus will appear to be just 0.5º from each other from earth. However, while the two planets on either side of earth’s orbit will appear to be closest on July 13, they will look almost as close in a few nights before and after with the added bonus of a super slim crescent moon in presence,” the planetarium said.