Skill university ties up with Japanese firm to train students

Programme is expected to be launched by October

The Delhi Skill University on Tuesday entered into a partnership with a Japanese firm to begin a programme, Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP), to train and skill youth of India specially those in the Capital.

This partnership aims to transform the skill ecosystem in India through an exchange programme between young individuals from India and Japan.

“We have officially signed up with HI-NO-DE and Ichishin to be able to send students from India, specially Delhi to Japan. It marks the beginning of an excellent relationship which is not only international but it is with a country that we have a great relationship with [Japan],” said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The TITP programme is expected to be launched by October. In addition to learning skill education the students will also learn Japanese from instructors from Tokyo. The university said that trainees who are selected to go to Japan under the programme would not only gain skills benchmarked to international standards, but also would enjoy impressive salary packages through their internship in Japan.