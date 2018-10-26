Skeletal remains found in school sewer

more-in

Parts of a skeleton were found in a sewer inside a municipal corporation school in Rohini’s Alipur on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. It is yet to be determined if the remains are of a male or female.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said the police control room received a call regarding the discovery of remains around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. A police team found a human skull and some bones at the spot.

“A few workers, who were called to clean the sewer, found parts of the skeleton. The remains appeared to be very old. Crime and forensic teams were also called to the spot later,” Mr. Gupta said, adding that the remains were shifted to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The police said a couple living in the area suspect the remains belong to their 18-year-old son, who had gone missing in 2000. “Families whose children were reported missing have been contacted in connection with the case. One family suspects the remains belong to their son. However, only a DNA test will ascertain the truth,” Mr. Gupta said.

The police said a board of doctors has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem and determine the sex of the deceased. They have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter. The police said they are scanning missing records as part of investigation, adding that further action in the case will only be taken after they receive the post-mortem and forensic reports.