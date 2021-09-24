Sixth serosurvey to start today; 28,000 samples to be collected

City sees no new COVID-19 fatality for sixth consecutive day

The Delhi government will start the sixth serological survey on Friday to find out how much percentage of the population have antibodies against COVID-19, either through natural infection or vaccination, as per an official order. The government aims to collect 28,000 blood samples of random people from all 272 wards of the city for the survey.

In April, the government had started the sixth serological survey, but due to the second wave it had to be cut short. The government never made public the result of the over 12,000 samples collected in April, despite the team submitting the results to the government.

The current survey is actually the seventh such survey, but as per the government order, it is termed the “six round of serosurvey”.

The result of the survey which will start on Friday will also tell us the impact the second wave of the pandemic had on the city as no such survey has been done since then.

Since the Delhi government started doing serological surveys for COVID-19 in June 2020, this is the longest interval during which such a survey was not done.

Meanwhile, the city on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the sixth consecutive day and the total number of fatalities stood at 25,085, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government.