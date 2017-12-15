Six-year-old girl killed by mother, lover in Ghazipur

A six-year-old Class-I student was allegedly killed by her mother and alleged lover because the victim saw the two together in a “compromising position” in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Wednesday night. The police said that the mother first tried to mislead the police by saying that her daughter could have been the victim of a black magic ritual.

Accused held

Kajal, a resident of Dairy Farm area, was found with her throat slit on the terrace adjacent to a room in her rented accommodation. The police have arrested Kajal’s mother Munni Devi and her partner Sudhir in connection with the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Omvir Singh.

At 10:51 p.m. on Wednesday, the police received a call from Kajal’s father Pramod, a labourer, stating that she was missing. “Kajal was watching TV in one of the small rooms on the first floor. We don’t know when she slipped out. We all started looking for her around 9:30 p.m. but couldn’t find her,” said Sachin, one of the labourers who lives in the room next to Pramod’s.

When the police reached the spot, they started looking for the girl but found her only around 1:30 a.m.

‘Gory sight’

“Her throat was half slit... it was a gory sight,” said Hukum Singh, a resident. When the police started questioning, Munni Devi was inconsolable. Her son, 4-year-old brother of Kajal, told the police that he saw a bearded man taking her away. “I saw a man with beard wearing a long kurta take her away,” he said. Munni told the police that she believed the boy.

The police then questioned all the residents of that accommodation. “Though we were investigating the case from all angles, we did not get any leads relating it to black magic,” said a senior police officer investigating the case.

Neighbours also claimed that they haven’t heard anyone practicing black magic in the area. “The black magic story was unbelievable. We haven’t seen or heard anyone practicing black magic in the area,” said Khalil, Pramod’s employer, who runs a fodder business.

When Munni was questioned at length on the sequence of events of the evening, her statements were found to be inconsistent. “Eventually, she confessed to the crime. The girl had seen her with Sudhir and she threatened to inform the father. The two then killed her,” said Mr. Omvir. The police said they suspect Munni got her 4-year-old son to lie to the police to mislead them.