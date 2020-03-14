‘Six women who were part of a mob that attacked DCP identified’

NEW DELHI

14 March 2020 01:43 IST

Taking help of technical team to get more clarity: police

A team of Delhi Police on Friday claimed that they have identified women protesters who were part of a mob that attacked DCP Amit Sharma and four other constables during the violence in north-east Delhi.

A senior police officer confirmed that after scanning mobile and CCTV footage of Chand Bagh area where violence broke out on February 24, they have identified six women who were part of the anti-CAA protests in the area.

“We are in the process of identifying more women and most of them were wearing burqa and their faces were covered. We are taking the help of technical team to get more clarity over the presence of people at the protest site when violence broke out,” said the officer.

In a video of the attack on police officers in Chand Bagh area, around 50 women and 100 men were seen pelting stones at the officers from both sides of the main Wazirabad road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma was injured in the head after a mob surrounded his team and attacked them while Head Constable Ratan Lal was shot dead.

Mr. Sharma’s wife Pooja Sharma told that he had gone to talk to the women’s group that was part of the anti-CAA protests in the area, but the group attacked the police team.

Notices to be sent

“We are sending notices to the women to join the investigation and counter them with the evidence we have collected from the location,” said the officer.

On Thursday, Delhi Police had arrested seven persons for their alleged role in the murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal. Police said that the persons who shot him dead have not been arrested yet.