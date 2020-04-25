Six test positive for virus in Gautam Buddha Nagar

Six persons, including a CRPF constable, tested positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday, an official release said.

The other five are residents of JJ Colony of Noida Sector 8, one of the hotspots in the district. According to district surveillance officer Sunil Dohare, all five were in institutional quarantine in Sharda isolation facility.

“The CRPF constable is a resident of Mayur Vihar in Delhi,” he said. A health department official said that the constable and his wife got themselves tested at a private hospital in Sector 41 in Noida after the constable developed mild symptoms. “The constable tested positive while his wife tested negative,” he said.

With this, Gautam Buddha Nagar has 109 positive cases out of which 53 have been cured.

In Ghaziabad, a pharmacist working with the Northern Railway tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, official sources said. All the doctors and staff working at Arya Nagar Health Unit of Northern Railway were tested on Friday and were sent to home quarantine. Sources said the pharmacist is a resident of Ghaziabad’s Kaila Bhatta, which is a hotspot.