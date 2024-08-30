Six students provisionally admitted to St. Stephen’s barred from attending classes

A two-judge Bench of the Delhi High Court on Thursday barred six students who had been allotted provisional admission to St. Stephen’s College from attending classes till further orders.

The case stems from a policy dispute between Delhi University (DU) and the college. St. Stephen’s had put the admissions of 22 students on hold, terming them “extra allocations”. While the university has claimed that the 22 admissions are part of the 5% additional seats in each programme allocated after discussing the issue with the colleges, St. Stephen’s has said that DU had made extra allocations which exceeded the college’s capacity.

Seven of the affected students had approached the High Court — six together and one independently. On August 23, a single-judge Bench of the High Court granted provisional admission to six students. Following this, St. Stephen’s filed an appeal, seeking a stay on the order. The plea of the seventh student is yet to be heard.

While hearing the college’s appeal, the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela pulled up the university for allotting more students to St. Stephens’s than the sanctioned strength. “The university must understand that they are playing with the students’ careers… It is a very serious matter.”

“Don’t do this with students; this will affect their careers. Tell this to the university; this is not good. We hope that better sense will prevail,” the court told DU counsel. It also advanced the date of hearing of the main petition pending before the single-judge Bench from September 11 to September 5.

‘Didn’t get fair chance’

St. Stephen’s College, represented by advocate Romy Chacko, argued that the single-judge’s decision violated the principles of natural justice by not giving the college a fair chance to present its case.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Chacko said, “For the 50% minority category, they (university) have not opened the portal till now. The classes started today. The minority students are on the streets because the university is actually taking us on. The court was informed about it.”

During the hearing, the Bench remarked that “till further orders, Respondents 1 to 6 (students) shall be at liberty to take admission in colleges of their second preference. The university shall facilitate them in taking admission in their second preference colleges”.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, representing the six students, told The Hindu, “We have not consented to that (accepting second preference) yet as it is their (students’) right to attend St. Stephen’s College as they have secured the seats.” He contended that the college’s appeal against the August 23 order was not maintainable.

An aggrieved parent said, “My daughter went to college today and was very excited. But now, she will not be able to go to the college until the next judgment. It is traumatic for the students to go through something like this on their very first day in college.”