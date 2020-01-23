Delhi

Six students injured in accident in Delhi

In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now.

In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Cluster bus collides with school bus

Six students were injured after a cluster bus collided with a school bus in west Delhi’s Naraina area on Thursday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 7.10 a.m. regarding a road accident. A team rushed to the spot but the injured were rescued and shifted to a hospital by locals.

“There were 27 children and a teacher of Salwan Public School of Rajinder Nagar in the bus when the incident happened. The school bus was taking a U-turn when the cluster bus coming from the other side rammed into it,” said a police officer.

In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now. They were taken to Kapoor Nursing Home in Naraina and four students had been discharged. The other two will also be discharged soon, said the officer.

In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now.

In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The drivers of both the buses have been detained. No complaint has been received from any side, the officer added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:27:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/six-students-injured-in-accident-in-delhi/article30631530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY