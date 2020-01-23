Six students injured in accident in Delhi

Six students were injured after a cluster bus collided with a school bus in west Delhi’s Naraina area on Thursday morning.
According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 7.10 a.m. regarding a road accident. A team rushed to the spot but the injured were rescued and shifted to a hospital by locals.
“There were 27 children and a teacher of Salwan Public School of Rajinder Nagar in the bus when the incident happened. The school bus was taking a U-turn when the cluster bus coming from the other side rammed into it,” said a police officer.
In the accident, six children were injured but are safe now. They were taken to Kapoor Nursing Home in Naraina and four students had been discharged. The other two will also be discharged soon, said the officer.
The drivers of both the buses have been detained. No complaint has been received from any side, the officer added.
