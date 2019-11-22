Six policemen suspended for staying at hotel with undertrial

Six Delhi police personnel have been suspended for lapse in duty after a “wanted criminal” they were escorting was caught having dinner with his wife and sister in a hotel room in Lucknow, the police said on Thursday.

The personnel of 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police, who were escorting the undertrial, Sohrab, for a court hearing, were found enjoying a meal in the adjoining rooms during the raid conducted by the Uttar Pradesh police. All members of the escort party have been suspended and a detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said Hareesh H.P., DCP, Delhi Armed Police (3rd Battalion).

A senior officer of U.P. police informed the Delhi police about the lapse on the part of the personnel escorting the undertrial, who was once a most-wanted criminal, said a police officer.

Sohrab and his two brothers — Salim and Rustam — were arrested for their alleged involvement in over two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and robberies in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

They were brought to Kanpur from Delhi for a court hearing. After the proceedings got over, Sohrab was taken to Lucknow for hearing in another case, said the police.

“We got to know that the Delhi police escort party, along with the undertrial, checked into a hotel in Aishbag area of Lucknow. Three rooms were booked without any ID proof. The six policemen checked into two separate rooms while Sohrab, his wife and sister were kept in another room. They were all having dinner when a team of Lucknow police raided the hotel,” said the police officer.

The Lucknow police detained 10 people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a head constable and four constables of Delhi police. Sohrab, his wife and sister and the manager of the hotel were also held. The policemen were released after the matter was brought to the notice of Delhi police officers, said the officer.

The officer said that an undertrial is a judicial property and the policemen escorting him cannot keep him at a hotel. As per procedure, the undertrial should be kept in the lock-up of the nearest police station and a constable from the escort party should guard him. It was a major security lapse and the personnel concerned will be punished accordingly, the officer added.

Salim, Rustam and Sohrab had been in the news last year too when a video clip of the three having a “good time” in Mandoli jail had raised questions over the multilayer security system in prisons in the Capital.